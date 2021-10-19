WLET - Dennis Boyd

Trump's obscenity

About 24 hours after the death of former secretary of state Colin Powell, former President Trump released a statement disparaging the “soldier and statesman,” as you called him (“Our view: Colin L. Powell was a soldier and statesman,” Oct. 19).

I won’t repeat any of it here. It was obscene.

I’m sure that Forsyth County GOP chair Ken Raymond will now release a statement condemning Trump for spitting on an American hero. Right? How about N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — will he point to Trump’s lack of decency? I thought he was down on that sort of thing.

I’m not a fan of Powell. I think he was worse than the mainstream media will acknowledge. But there’s no way I’d speak ill of the dead like that, especially not as the nation mourns his loss.

Republicans were lucky to lose Trump, a deplorable, hateful, ignorant, divisive and indecent leader. It still baffles me that they want him back. It says more about them, actually, than it says about Trump.

Dennis Boyd

Winston-Salem