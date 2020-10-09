 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Dennis Thompson
0 comments

WLET - Dennis Thompson

  • 0

Another failure

Cornell University's “Living Bird” magazine, Autumn 2020 issue, reports that the Trump administration's Interior Department is severely restricting the enforcement of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (“Analysis: Losing The Law That Saves Migratory Birds”). This act, a partnership between the United States and Canada, has been supported by Republican and Democratic presidents since its establishment by President Woodrow Wilson. Failure to enforce this act, which penalizes industries for mass killings of birds such as occurred in the Deepwater Horizon blow-up of 2010, will cost the lives of millions of birds.

To my Republican friends, and I have many: Please give me a Theodore Roosevelt, or a Ronald Reagan or either George Bush. Please don't give me four more years of Donald Trump!

Dennis Thompson

Pilot Mountain

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News