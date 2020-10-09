WLET - Dennis Thompson

Cornell University's “Living Bird” magazine, Autumn 2020 issue, reports that the Trump administration's Interior Department is severely restricting the enforcement of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (“Analysis: Losing The Law That Saves Migratory Birds”). This act, a partnership between the United States and Canada, has been supported by Republican and Democratic presidents since its establishment by President Woodrow Wilson. Failure to enforce this act, which penalizes industries for mass killings of birds such as occurred in the Deepwater Horizon blow-up of 2010, will cost the lives of millions of birds.