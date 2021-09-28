WLET - Don Flow - FRIDAY

I want to thank Scott Sexton for his thoughtful column “Outsider offers new viewpoint of our city” (Sept. 28) that captures comments by Robbie Ventura regarding the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the Gears and Guitars event and the incredible transformation of downtown Winston-Salem. It was extremely encouraging to hear Ventura’s perspective given that he has traveled to cities all over the world covering cycling.

We also regularly hear from both the tennis players at the Winston-Salem Open and the cyclists at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic how much they enjoy our downtown. A generation of people in this community have worked together to make this transformation possible.

One correction I would like to make is that my primary role at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic is to support and encourage Dr. Richard Rauck, who imagined this event and then took it upon himself to make it happen. He has invested an enormous amount of time and financial resources to make Winston-Salem a favorite stopping point for the cycling tour. He has done this because of his dual love for cycling and our community. We all owe him a profound expression of gratitude for his leadership in making this event a reality in Winston-Salem. He has helped make our community a more vibrant and flourishing place.