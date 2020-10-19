WLET - Don Martin - WEDNESDAY

A perfect fit

I have known Dale Folwell for 26 years. I have worked with him as a school board member, a member of the N.C. House of Representatives, and most recently as the N.C. state treasurer. Currently I serve on the N.C. State Health Plan Board that oversees health coverage to 700,000+ state workers and retirees. The State Health Plan has saved millions in administrative costs, negotiated favorable rates for health coverage, instituted a “Clear Pricing Project” plan that saves state employees and retirees medical co-pays and reduces health care costs to the state.

When he ran for state treasurer in 2016, Dale had a television ad that promised that he would save the state $100 million on investment fees paid to manage the State Retirement Plan. About a year after taking office, I asked Treasurer Folwell how much he had saved so far on his $100 million promise. The answer was that he had already saved that!

I encourage everyone to support Dale Folwell’s reelection as N.C. state treasurer. His CPA training and investment experience coupled with his dedication and tenacity makes him a perfect fit to continue as our state treasurer.

Don Martin

Tobaccoville