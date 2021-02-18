WLET - Don Witte

GOP censure

Since Sen. Richard Burr did the right thing and voted guilty during the impeachment trial, the N.C. GOP and other states whose senators also voted guilty are trying to “censure” them.

What this tells me and hopefully many other voters is that the GOP condoned the violence on Jan. 6. From a constitutional standpoint, this is unacceptable.

The senators took an oath to support the Constitution of our country, and 43 broke their oath of office. The GOP is complicit and responsible for what occurred and are putting party above country.

As an unaffiliated voter, I vote for the best person for the job, regardless of party. Too bad the GOP can’t recognize some of the few good people it has.

Don Witte

Advance