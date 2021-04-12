WLET - Donald E. Frey - WEDNESDAY

Masquerading as prudence

Despite John Hood’s efforts to sound moderate, his Easter column mostly pushed a very conservative agenda (“The state has too much debt already,” April 4). Hood outlines our state’s large one-time surplus, then argues that very little of it should actually go to meet current public needs.

Hood recommends tactics that masquerade as prudence: namely, reclassify the surplus as “reserves” for some real or imagined need in the future, thus putting the funds out of bounds for current needs. For example, earmark surpluses as “rainy day” funds. Furthermore, when that day comes, never-spend legislators could dispute whether the rain is deep enough to justify getting funds released.

Or, again, some surplus could be reserved to help “fully fund” state employee pensions far into the future. Present needs get deferred. Yet, any projection of the future is but an estimate, based on uncertain financial and actuarial assumptions, or the state’s future prosperity.