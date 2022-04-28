 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WLET - Donald Elliott

Enough

Here is my experience as chief judge in a large Stokes County precinct 20 years ago. Election day was like a church social. Poll workers brought their sandwiches and desserts and shared them in the kitchen. Everybody knew everybody. Somebody knew most of the voters in the precinct. You stepped to the table, were asked about your children while you updated your address and phone number, signed your name and passed on to get your ballot. Democrats and Republicans sat side by side. Neighbors reconnected and did their duty.

In more than 10 years working in the polls I never saw one case of someone trying to vote twice. Sometimes you were in the wrong precinct. Sometimes there were reasons you voted provisionally, but vote fraud is a felony. Why would you risk going to jail for one vote?

What has happened in Surry County would have been inconceivable 20 years ago. Surely in the Mount Airy County Lions Club and Rotary Club there are members who know enough is enough. Speaking out will have repercussions but the conversation must change. The Brown Shirts are at the door.

Donald Elliott

King

