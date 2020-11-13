WLET - Donald Frey

Half measure respect

An article on climate change (Nov. 6) was headlined “New study suggests food fixes: Veganism not required; half measures would work, researchers find.” The term “half measures” usually implies incomplete or insincere efforts to solve problems. But “half measures” can work and don’t deserve this bum rap.

The article addressed greenhouse emissions caused by the world’s food system, especially meat production. While a perfect (but not universally popular) solution would be that we all become vegans, more acceptable “half measures” might still prove very effective.

Researchers said that following daily calorie recommendations would reduce greenhouses gases, as would better farm management, reduced food waste and much less meat consumption (but not total abstinence).

I’d add that meat reduction could be partly offset by changing our mix of meats. Producing a pound of pork contributes much less greenhouse emissions than a pound of beef; poultry and fish, even less. Substitution from beef to other meats might even make cardiologists happy. (Half measures often serve other good objectives.)