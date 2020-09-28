WLET - Donald Johnson

Another way to vote

Don’t mail your vote! It will only clog the system and delay the results. Instead, request an absentee ballot, fill it out correctly, have it witnessed as required and hand-deliver it to your election board office. It may avoid any threat to contest the result and it avoids standing in line to vote, exposing you to the virus.

If you are unable yourself to hand-deliver it to the election board, have a spouse or immediate family member deliver it for you per instructions. You can do that now so it arrives early and lessens the heavy inflow on Election Day. I did that. Spread the word!

Donald Johnson

Winston-Salem