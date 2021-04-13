WLET - Donald M. VonCannon - THURSDAY

Thomas' commentary

I very much appreciate the Journal’s attempt to provide its readers with both liberal and conservative viewpoints on its Opinion page. But surely there are better conservative commentators than Cal Thomas to discuss important issues.

Consider his April 7 column, “MLB shouldn’t bow to political correctness.” He is critical of the MLB moving the All-Star Game and Delta and Coca-Cola criticizing the new Georgia election law.

First, Thomas admits he has not even read the new law and is basing his column on “Those who have reportedly read the law say it doesn’t say what critics claim.” Thomas makes no attempt to tell us what has been misinterpreted.

Second, and in my mind, more important, is his claim that Delta, Coca-Cola and MLB are trying to force political correctness on us. Apparently, Thomas missed the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporations are “persons” and therefore, are entitled to donate to political campaigns. If they can donate to politicians, then they can certainly take advantage of their constitutional right to free speech and expression.