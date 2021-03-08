WLET - Donald S. Whiteheart Jr.

Congratulations to the Davie County planning board that voted to deny the Orion Renewable Energy Group's request to build a solar farm on 843 acres in Davie County (“Global problem being fought at the local level,” Feb. 28). I'm glad they could see through that foolishness. What happens to all those solar panels when we get 6 feet of snow? It would be like the people in Texas. Cold houses and burst pipes. I bet those people in Texas would like to burn down all the wind turbines and say to hell with the "Green New Deal." The media will not say what the price of this fiasco has cost Texans, not to mention the astronomical electric prices.