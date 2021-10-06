WLET - Donna Bragg - FRIDAY

Not so tough
This is in response to the Oct. 4 letter “Biden unafraid.” The letter writer states that President Biden receiving his third COVID shot live on camera did more for America than four years of former President Trump. How ludicrous! The writer fails to mention that it was Trump who gave us the vaccines in record time and he received the vaccine himself before leaving office. It seems everyone forgets that. Biden had nothing to do with the creation of the vaccine and the initial round of vaccines reaching the public. He wasn't even holding a public office at the time. The shot Biden took before the cameras is nothing but empty political posturing.
Trump encouraged everyone to take the shot but left it up to the individual to decide. Biden is acting like a dictator and in one of his speeches, he alluded to the fact that vaccinated people are angry with the unvaccinated. I have been vaccinated but I'm not angry at those who are not. That is their personal choice. Just like the pro-choice people say about abortion, “my body, my choice.” They can't have it both ways.
The letter writer indicated that Biden was the tough guy and not Trump. I would hardly call getting a shot on camera being a tough guy.
Donna Bragg
Winston-Salem