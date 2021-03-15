WLET - Donna Bragg - TUESDAY

Speaking of deleting ...

I had to chuckle when I read the March 14 Readers' Forum letter, "Delete Relief."

The writer states that since all the Republicans in the House and Senate voted against the COVID relief package, that all registered Republicans should not receive a stimulus check.

The reason for the Republicans voting against the COVID relief package is not that they did not want to help the American people but because it is full of so much pork and liberal spending the Democrats are famous for — a lot of it having nothing to do with COVID.

However, if one would like to see this put into perspective, perhaps all the Trump haters and registered Democrats who voted for Biden should not receive the COVID vaccine that we now have, thanks to President Trump. Thank you, President Trump!

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem