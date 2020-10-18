WLET - Donna Bragg

Biased media

Well, once again I had to witness our dear President Trump having to debate the moderator. Of course, I'm referring to the NBC town hall on Oct. 15. Savannah Guthrie was rude and obnoxious and spent the first several minutes attacking him before anyone could ask any questions. She and NBC owe him an apology – however, he handled her very well. She's another leftist media hack!

Meanwhile over at ABC, Joe Biden was being asked his usual "softball" questions. One of them happened to come from a former Obama speechwriter, Nathan Osborn. How's that for fair and unbiased questions? No attacks from George Stephanopoulos or questions about Hunter Biden and how the family made millions while he was vice president or questions about antifa. They could have just had a regular in-person debate but oh, wait, Steve Scully of C-SPAN who would have been the moderator was suspended for lying about his Twitter account being hacked. Another left-wing "beauty" who used to be a Biden aide, so one can only imagine how that would have turned out.