WLET - Donna Bragg

This is in response to the Oct. 4 letter “Biden unafraid.” The letter writer states that President Biden receiving his third COVID shot live on camera did more for America than four years of former President Trump. How ludicrous! The writer fails to mention that it was Trump who gave us the vaccines in record time and he received the vaccine himself before leaving office. It seems everyone forgets that. Biden had nothing to do with the creation of the vaccine and the initial round of vaccines reaching the public. He wasn't even holding a public office at the time. The shot Biden took before the cameras is nothing but empty political posturing.