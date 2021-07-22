 Skip to main content
WLET - Donna Brittain - SUNDAY
Not acceptable

My heart breaks for the young man who was held down by five monsters and sexually assaulted at Wilkes Central High School (“ ‘It is unacceptable,’” July 17). They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, including those who posted the video of what happened.

I want this young man to hold his head up high and know he will get through this.

To describe this as "horseplay" by the school is just not acceptable. It's a crime. Our judicial system is pathetic and I'm ashamed. I'll be praying for this young man.

Donna Brittain

Yadkinville

