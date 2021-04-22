WLET - Donna Horton-Berry

Reparations

Police reform, social programs, equality and justice are all so critically important but they might just be tonics to treat symptoms of the disease. The real problem in this country is generational poverty. Our political/educational/legal systems were created to give an advantage to one sort of person and to deny the same advantage to another sort of person.

The key to abolishing poverty is to provide more opportunity and what better opportunity is there than education? I propose that our country start providing free college tuition to every person who has an ancestor that was brought to this country by force or who was driven from their land by force (Indigenous Americans): Descendants of slaves, prisoners of war or indentured servants who arrived on these shores by by violent means.

I’m not proposing free tuition forever, but for 40-50 years to encompass more than one generation. The first two years at a community or junior college not including remedial classes or time spent working on a GED, then free tuition to any college or university that the applicant qualifies for.

We could eradicate generational poverty in as little as two generations and our whole world could change for the better.

Donna Horton-Berry

East Bend