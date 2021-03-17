WLET - Doreen Hughes

A shot of optimism

I received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine on Sunday, March 14, in the mass vaccination event provided at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds by Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Health Department.

I was impressed by the excellent organization, warmth of the personnel and overall ease of the process. I was particularly impacted by the sight of multiple providers, staff and volunteers from the three sponsoring organizations working seamlessly together for our community's highest good.

Participating in this process did not only increase my overall sense of personal well-being; it also renewed my hope that as a city, a state and a nation we can come together to find solutions for the numerous challenges we currently face.

Doreen Hughes

Winston Salem