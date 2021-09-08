 Skip to main content
WLET - Doris Eller
More than hugs

It will take more than hugs to right the wrongs taking place with children in this day and time. Portraying fine principles and wholesome living can be taught in order to promote a harmonious community. It is wishful thinking that parents should take heed.

Doris Eller

Winston-Salem

