WLET - Doris Eller

David Freedman, prominent Winston-Salem criminal-defense attorney, died Friday from complications of COVID-19. Friends describe him as an impeccable attorney who adored his family. He most recently represented Thomas Martens, who, along with his daughter, Molly Corbett, was accused of killing Molly's husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
A Winston-Salem man was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was shot at his home by unknown people who then fled the area.
A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
David Freedman, well-known in legal circles, dies way too young from COVID complications. His loss will be felt profoundly by those lucky enough to have known him.
Mother of slain Mount Tabor student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to die from gun violence
The mother of a slain Mount Tabor High School student says her son was a good boy who didn’t deserve to be a victim of gun violence.
A child died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem Friday night.
Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is also wanted for first-degree murder by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection to a homicide that occurred Monday.
Jerry Gilmore III, who died built a successful funeral home business, but gave to his community as well
Reports, but no evidence of gunfire near schools in Winston-Salem on Friday. Petree Elementary, Atkins put on lockdown.
Authorities placed Petree Elementary School and Atkins Academic and Technology High School on lockdown Friday morning due to a report of shots…
TiaCorine of Winston-Salem has signed with a record label, had a song go viral and gotten a brand deal with Bojangles’ in less than two years.