WLET - Douglas Livengood - FRIDAY

Any responsibility?

Some self-disclosure because I think a person of character should have the courage to do that as much as possible in today's world.

I'm a 73-year-old white male, native North Carolinian, no political party affiliation because I truly believe no political party has all of the answers and I am strongly opposed to being taken for granted by a political party. I do have a question:

Does the heritage of Sen. Strom Thurmond, Gov. George Wallace, Sen. Jesse Helms, yes, President Ronald Reagan, President George H.W. Bush, President George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald J. Trump etc., etc., etc., have any responsibility either overtly or benignly for the violence that occurred Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in enraging persons to commit violence?

Douglas Livengood

Winston-Salem