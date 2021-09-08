WLET - Douglas Livengood - SATURDAY

Internecine

Is it sad? Yes, in a way. Is it amusing? Yes, in a way. Was it inevitable? Absolutely, it has been going on for as long as memory serves and much before.

First, a simplistic definition: "Internecine — destructive to both sides in a conflict." A small volcanic, internecine eruption has recently occurred locally over religious matters in a religious denomination involving sociological issues (sexual identities, racial histories, political leanings, maybe, etc.). Is there a third way? Perhaps, for some who are brave enough.

Centuries-old creeds, doctrines, dogmas, etc., are still proclaimed and regularly recited "in rote" in worship and other venues by both sides in the dispute. The third way is simply questioning! Do these so-called proclamations stand the test of human mortal rationalism?

A quote by the late author James Joyce: "There is no heresy or no philosophy which is so abhorrent to the church as a human being." A third way is religious preference, beliefs, adherence, identity as rapidly growing numbers have expressed as no preference or none.