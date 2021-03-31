WLET - Douglas Livengood

Let's protect the children

Many unfortunate issues do and will affect children: poverty and child abuse and family trauma and violence, racial injustice, lack of adequate health care, potential climate change adversities, etc., etc., etc., the list goes on and on and on.

I am 73 years old, never married, never fathered any children, a secular, humanist agnostic who believes in science and reason. It was announced today that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is very effective and safe for most teenagers. I consider that very, very good news, except! What about the "anti-vaxxers" who refuse for whatever reason to take the vaccine? Some for religious reasons, some for fear of potential side effects, some as political grandstanding.

According to reputable news accounts, approximately one-half of the members of one political party of the U.S. House of Representatives refuse to be vaccinated. Evidence exists that although children are not as susceptible to COVID-19 and the aftermath, some do contract the disease and die.