WLET - Douglas Livengood
A possibility

Upfront, some self-disclosure: A white male, 73 years old, citizen for 73 years, no political affiliation, secular humanistic agnostic (which means I do believe in science and reason).

It might be possible that President Trump has won the election. In 2016, I was in South Carolina during primary season and the Trump campaign was sending out robocall messages from Trump himself proclaiming he would be "God's gift to America if elected." Maybe, just maybe Jesus of Nazareth returned and resurrected millions of Americans to vote for Trump.

A possibility, but a very, very, very, very slim reality.

Douglas Livengood

Winston-Salem

