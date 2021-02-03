WLET - Douglas Livengood

Two families left the state of New York. One family moved to Washington D.C. The other family moved to the Winston-Salem area. One family thought the world totally revolved around them. The other family knew they were just a small part of humanity. One family always bragged about being in "big business." The other family worked hard (including through a brain aneurysm) to take on "big business" to benefit average people. One family worked hard to keep universal health care from becoming a reality. The other family took out full-page newspaper advertisements to promote universal health care. One family pretended to be so charitable. The other family sold its business and will donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed the hungry and house the homeless.