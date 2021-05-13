WLET - Douglas Livengood

Darkside strikes
The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies much of the gasoline to the deep south, southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, is shut down because of a cyberattack confirmed by intelligence agencies to have been perpetrated by Darkside, which most intelligence agencies in the United States and Europe are convinced operates under the guidance of Russia. They ask for ransom to abort the attack.
Darkside claims to be a Robinhood-type group that extorts billions of dollars from corporations to give to the poor. A reasonable person must wonder if former President Trump’s friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, gets a cut.
I suggest that people read the book, “Lights Out: A Cyberattack, A Nation Unprepared, Surviving the Aftermath” by Ted Koppel, which describes the horrendous results of a cyberattack crippling the nation's electrical power grid. It should get your attention!
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem