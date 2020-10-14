WLET - Dr. Aimee Lischke

Health and wellness

As a family physician, I support Terri Legrand for N.C. Senate District 31. Terri’s vision is to work across party lines for the improvement of all North Carolinians, with particular focus on health care and education.

Medicaid expansion is vital. Over 600,000 working adults in North Carolina are unable to afford health insurance, and yet many do not qualify for Medicaid. The funding is already built into our budget and N.C. helps foot the bill for the 38 states that have legislated coverage. Many states see their average health care costs decrease after Medicaid expansion, and our economy will grow by an estimated $4 billion. I encounter patients daily who cannot pay for the cost of the care they need -- this is worsening because of job and insurance losses due to COVID. Terri will fight corporate interests and get expanded coverage for those who need it.