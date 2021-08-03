WLET - Dr. C.W. Groner

Crossing into child abuse

I was glad to read Dr. Ballard's Aug. 2 letter “Your freedom” about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination. I certainly agree. It also raises issues about vaccination in general.

Specifically, where does parental sovereignty cross the line into abuse?

If a parent beats a child to the point of brain damage it is clearly abuse. If a child has permanent brain damage from measles (an all-too-often occurrence in the era before childhood vaccines) is that just bad luck? I would argue not. Not vaccinating children is an intentional act, especially given all the evidence available and despite the misguided and debunked theory that the MMR vaccine causes autism.

To my mind, causing brain damage by not vaccinating is just as culpable as a parental beating.

In all other aspects of life we protect children, whether it is with adequate food and housing or from neglect or abuse. To allow parents to intentionally harm their children by refusing vaccination is a stain on our national character.