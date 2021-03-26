WLET - Dr. Evan Ballard - SUNDAY

Vaccination passport

We need a vaccination passport.

As vaccines against COVID become more available, we will soon be facing the final obstruction to achieving herd immunity: vaccine hesitancy. Vaccine hesitancy seems to be very difficult to surmount. People don’t listen to reason, to the science. Maybe they can be enticed.

As we open society to more and more interaction, we risk continued viral contagion. We won’t know if the person sitting beside us at the ball game is immune to the virus or not.

So, let’s establish a vaccine passport, a verifiable card, virtual or real, that one can show to prove vaccination. It would be required to, for instance, get on an airplane or be admitted to a theater or restaurant or sports event.

No one would be forced to be vaccinated, but if you want to participate in social settings, you have to have it. This would be enticement without mandate to get vaccinated.

Dr. Evan Ballard

Elkin