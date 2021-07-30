 Skip to main content
WLET - Dr. Evan Ballard
Your freedom

Your freedom ends where mine and my countrymen’s begins. You have a right to do what you want to do until what you want to do hurts the rest of us. You cannot speed though you might want to. You must wear a seat belt. You cannot smoke in airplanes and restaurants. You must wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle. Your children must be vaccinated against childhood infections to be allowed in school. Citizens can be drafted to go to war for our country. Other examples abound.

The idea that one’s “right” to make a bad decision for oneself supersedes society’s right to force one to undergo a vaccination which, in fact, protects the individual while protecting society is illogical and antithetical to patriotism. COVID is making a resurgence in the unvaccinated again straining the health care facilities in those areas. The more people are infected, the more likely there will be a mutation of the virus that is resistant to our vaccines.

We have cajoled and enticed with donuts, beer, lottery tickets with a bit of, but not enough success. It is time to require COVID vaccination for those who want to participate in our society. Require it for school children in ages for which it is approved. Require it for admission to sports events including high school sports. Require it to ride in an airplane. Require it to eat in a restaurant. Require it to get a driver’s license. Establish a vaccination passport to allow enforcement.

Just do it.

Dr. Evan Ballard

Elkin

