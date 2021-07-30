WLET - Dr. Evan Ballard

Your freedom

Your freedom ends where mine and my countrymen’s begins. You have a right to do what you want to do until what you want to do hurts the rest of us. You cannot speed though you might want to. You must wear a seat belt. You cannot smoke in airplanes and restaurants. You must wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle. Your children must be vaccinated against childhood infections to be allowed in school. Citizens can be drafted to go to war for our country. Other examples abound.

The idea that one’s “right” to make a bad decision for oneself supersedes society’s right to force one to undergo a vaccination which, in fact, protects the individual while protecting society is illogical and antithetical to patriotism. COVID is making a resurgence in the unvaccinated again straining the health care facilities in those areas. The more people are infected, the more likely there will be a mutation of the virus that is resistant to our vaccines.