WLET - Dr. Evan Ballard

Please, please

Please wear a mask and physically distance!

Our entire country is experiencing disastrously increasing COVID infections and deaths. Vaccines are on the way, but mass vaccination is months away. We can reduce the devastation ahead by masking and avoiding contact with others. We Can!

Never mind whether we are under “mandates” by government or not. We all, yes, all, need to mask and distance.

Let’s not wait until we all experience a friend or relative who dies of COVID. Let’s not wait until our health care system is overrun by the virus.

Please, please, mask and distance.

Dr. Evan Ballard

Elkin