WLET - Dr. Frank James

Medical principles

The Triad’s major health care centers have mandated all levels of their providers must be vaccinated against COVID. Several health care workers have protested having to receive the vaccine. These people, whether physicians, nurses, physician assistants, physical therapists, receptionists, food service workers, housekeeping staff or others have a deep responsibility to care for patients. I find it unconscionable that these folks ignore science and resist receiving the vaccination that represents society’s best weapon to end the pandemic.

“First do no harm” is a principle one learns early in medical school. Many problems and issues in the hospital setting become easier to resolve by considering the patient first. Doing unto others as we would have them do unto us (the best and safest medical care possible) should be a goal of all health care workers.

By putting others before oneself and getting vaccinated, health care workers can demonstrate their love and concern for patients, coworkers, family members, school children under 12 years of age who cannot presently be vaccinated, those with weakened immune systems and the people of our community and nation.

Dr. Frank James

Winston-Salem