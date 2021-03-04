 Skip to main content
WLET - Dr. James McGrath - SATURDAY
Tragic

The collective ignorance of most Republican office holders and "conservatives" in general is farcical but also tragic.

The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, received a standing ovation at CPAC when she crowed about not following the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in her state.

The per capita death rate from coronavirus in South Dakota is almost double that of North Carolina. If Gov. Noem had championed the same mitigation efforts as has our governor and kept the South Dakota death rate equal to that of North Carolina, 900 now-deceased South Dakota citizens would be alive today.

Dr. James McGrath

Yadkinville

