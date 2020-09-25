WLET - Dr. John Myracle

As a physician I am writing to express my concern about the recent changes in the postal system and the potentially serious impact on the health of the vast number of people in our state and country who depend on the delivery of medications through the postal system. I personally depend on the postal system to deliver my medication and have experienced firsthand a significant delay in delivery of medication prescribed to control my blood pressure and prevent stroke. I suspect this is not an aberration but is being experienced by thousands of citizens all over the country.

Indeed, when I called my pharmaceutical benefits management provider, it acknowledged this has become a problem. I would like to think the well-being of their constituents would be of concern our representatives in the U.S. Congress. As a physician to many of these good people, I certainly have concerns about the impact of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and his lack of concern, his disregard or sense of responsibility, indeed his oblivion regarding the impact of his policy on the well-being of the people he is charged to serve. It seems beyond unwise to trust the delivery of important, and, in some cases, life-saving medications to a man whose vast wealth was achieved by delivering unsolicited junk mail to the masses.