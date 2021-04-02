WLET - Dr. Kimberly Montez - MONDAY

Shared prosperity
Passage of the American Rescue Plan is lifting our community after a year of loss, stress and heartache. This historic legislation means we’ll be able to get the vaccines and health care we desperately need. More families will get unemployment checks large enough to cover food, shelter and other essentials. Our childcare system will be stronger. More schools can reopen safely. Perhaps most important, the expanded Child Tax Credit will help cut childhood poverty in half!
To make sure we can all recover — especially women, moms and communities of color who have borne the brunt of COVID’s impact — we need long-term investments that lift working families and our local economy. We need to reverse decades of underinvestment, which made the pandemic so disastrous for these communities.
When moms are pushed out of the workforce and work hours are reduced in order to assume caretaking responsibilities, it costs us $64.5 billion annually in lost wages and economic activity.
It’s not enough to go back to where we were. We demand resources, like investments in the care economy, that will finally put us on the path to shared prosperity. For my family and community to fully recover, leaders in Congress must quickly pass universal childcare, adopt national paid leave, raise the minimum wage, make permanent enhancements to the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, invest in caregiving for people with disabilities and aging adults, and create a pathway to citizenship for immigrant workers so crucial to combating the pandemic.