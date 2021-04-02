WLET - Dr. Kimberly Montez

Shared prosperity

Passage of the American Rescue Plan is lifting our community after a year of loss, stress and heartache. This historic legislation means we’ll be able to get the vaccines and health care we desperately need. More families will get unemployment checks large enough to cover food, shelter and other essentials. Our childcare system will be stronger. More schools can reopen safely. Perhaps most important, the expanded Child Tax Credit will help cut childhood poverty in half!

To make sure we can all recover — especially women, moms and communities of color who have borne the brunt of COVID’s impact — we need long-term investments that lift working families and our local economy. We need to reverse decades of underinvestment, which made the pandemic so disastrous for these communities.

When moms are pushed out of the workforce and work hours are reduced in order to assume caretaking responsibilities, it costs us $64.5 billion annually in lost wages and economic activity.