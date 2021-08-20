 Skip to main content
WLET - Dr. Lewis H. Nelson
Wake Forest masking

The front page of the Aug. 20 Journal shows two images from Wake Forest University of current and new students, none of whom are wearing a mask. Wake Forest has one of the top medical schools in the U.S. whose infectious disease experts would advise mask wearing especially during the beginning of the school year with so many students coming from all over the country and from international areas.

Are all of these students vaccinated? Are all of the faculty and staff vaccinated?

Our local hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID cases. How long do people think it will take for Wake Forest to have its own epidemic of COVID, especially with such lackadaisical attitude towards the risks of spread?

September and October will be very interesting on Wake Forest’s campus.

Dr. Lewis H. Nelson

Winston-Salem

