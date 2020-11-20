WLET - Dr. Thomas Ginn

Intentional ignorance

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages and expands I am stunned by the behavior of many of our fellow Americans. There is an arrogance that seems to be born of so-called American exceptionalism that gives justification for people to behave in ways that endanger others.

There is an intentional ignorance and incredible selfishness among people who feel that their rejection of measures to slow/contain the virus (like mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds) is their right as an American. They show no interest in or commitment to the common good.

It is time that we who know better clearly express to such people that this attitude and behavior is unacceptable.

Dr. Thomas Ginn

Winston-Salem