WLET - Duncan Mason

See it yet?

“Rotten to the core” is how conservative Republican Sen. Ben Sasse described President Trump’s abrupt pardons of murderous war criminals, sycophants and family relations.

Take that, combine it with Trump’s rejection of the U.S. military defense bill in order to protect the names of Confederate generals; add his upending of the COVID relief bill, which throws Senate Republicans under the bus; and also toss in his desire to overthrow a democratic election in a desperate effort to cling to power and grift a few more million dollars, and I can’t help but wonder: Do conservatives finally understand the sense of uncertainty and chaos with which the rest of the country has lived for four years? Do they get it yet?

I’m sure they were happy enough when that chaos was aimed at others — when he was “owning” the politically correct “libs,” or calling black NFL players “sons of bitches” or sadistically ripping children from their parents at the Southern border or cozying up to ruthless dictators and bullying our allies. But now we see him turning against conservatives like Attorney General William Barr, Vice President Mike Pence and Republican military supporters, all the while dragging the nation's reputation through the mud. Do they finally see how venal and self-serving Trump is?