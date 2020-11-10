WLET - Duncan Mason

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thought he was calling out the Democrats when he said on Monday, “Let’s not have any lectures, no lectures, about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election and who insinuated that this one would be illegitimate too if they lost again — only if they lost.” But no prominent Democrat challenged the validity of the last election. Hillary Clinton conceded, promptly. Obama officials began and carried out the transition period. Even Trump's impeachment didn't try to undo the election — it charged him for what he did after he was elected.