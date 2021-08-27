WLET - Eberhard Mueller-Heubach

As horse lovers

In 1989, we moved with four horses close to Tanglewood Park. We were delighted to live next to the crown jewel of nature in Forsyth County and as horse lovers, pleased that there was an annual steeplechase.

We were disappointed about the poor attendance and 1998 was the last annual steeplechase; two attempts at revival in 2002 and 2010 failed. In the early 1990s, there were two small poorly attended equestrian events at the fairgrounds. This represents the totality of equestrian events in public venues during the last 32 years.

Against this background there is now an event center planned with three horse barns, an outdoor arena, a practice ring and a 50,000 square foot building for 2,500 spectators costing $5 million in 2016 dollars, much more now. From a fiscal point of view this is an irresponsible waste of taxpayers’ money.