WLET - Edie Clark - THURSDAY

Horrible apartments

People want houses; not the horrible apartments we have downtown and that are being built in Ardmore. It would be a much better idea to make a park or houses. If houses were built in Ardmore, they’d need to fit in with the rest of the area. If someone wants to live in a shipping crate, they should go to Charlotte. This is a historic town and we should keep it that way!

Winston-Salem desperately needs some laws and rules keeping things historic. When I heard the Ardmore apartments were being torn down, I was devastated. My mom and grandmother both lived in those and they were absolutely beautiful.

Why should we replace such gorgeous buildings with ones that look like shipping crates? So much money was wasted to tear down perfectly fine apartments to build ones that don't even match the neighborhood. They might have needed a little maintenance, but that’s so much easier than replacing them.

And the plans weren’t accurate. We were told that the trees around the perimeter of the lot would be salvaged, yet practically every tree was destroyed.

It’s a disgrace to ruin what used to be such a gorgeous area to build somewhere I dread going. What’s next? We need to stop before it’s too late.