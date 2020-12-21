WLET - Edwin Sineath - WEDNESDAY

The Court dodged

There is no doubt in my mind that the Supreme Court unconstitutionally dodged the Texas case.

The justices had no right to refuse to hear the case on standing. A state has immeasurable standing over any other party in a case where the integrity of elections held in other states is in controversy, most especially when those elections determine the representatives and officers of the general government. If Texas did not have standing, who did?

In deciding a case on election procedures, the Texas Supreme Court ruled this past October, refusing to allow Harris County (Houston) to send 2.4 million mail ballots without requests for them. This ruling meant that Texas had to follow the rules set by the Texas legislature.

If Texas has to follow those rules, doesn't it have an interest in other states also following their rules?

Edwin Sineath

Winston-Salem