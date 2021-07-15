WLET - Eileen McCully - SATURDAY

Vetting concerts

The front-page account of the cancellation of a rap concert at the city fairgrounds (“Promoter sues over cancellation,” July 13) leaves many questions unanswered. I was left with the strong impression that the basis for canceling the show was vague concerns about "gang violence," without any hard evidence that the performers in question or their fans pose a threat. It seems as though they are all being punished because someone else has judged, perhaps without justification, that they have criminal intent.

Is it common for the city police to vet all performers at the fairgrounds? Is it standard procedure to allow the police veto power over all arts and culture events? Is this just a simple case of the city discouraging "those kinds of people" from feeling welcome here?

I'm asking the question: "Is racism at the root of this decision?"

I challenge the city to describe the normal procedure for contracting city-owned venues and provide some evidence that this particular decision was made for reasons other than bias against Black people. Please, Winston-Salem government, show us all that it isn't so.

Eileen McCully

Winston-Salem