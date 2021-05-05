WLET - Eileen McCully

Different outcomes

Americans disagree about many things, but don’t we all agree that nobody should be deprived of liberty without a fair trial? The Journal recently reported that accused murderer Jabarius Jaon Ford has been languishing in the Forsyth County Jail since June 13, 2017 (“Murder suspect to remain in custody,” May 5). Before the pandemic, Ford had already been held for 2½ years, without trial. Is this the system of justice we learned about in school?

Many jail inhabitants have been charged with less serious crimes than Ford. They remain locked up because they cannot afford bail.

Two people charged with the same crime can have very different outcomes. Those who can pay leave jail immediately and go home to live their lives and prepare for their court dates. Those who cannot pay bail remain in custody, often losing their jobs, homes, even their children. They are far more likely to plead guilty, regardless of innocence, and are found guilty more often and given longer sentences than people released on bail.

In jail they go without adequate treatment for medical, physical and substance abuse problems. It’s violent, dangerous and full of COVID and other pathogens. If it’s not punishment, it sure sounds a lot like it.