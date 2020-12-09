WLET - Eleanor McCutchen

Textbook transparency

What would you buy with $1,000? There are so many possibilities but for many college students, there may be only one option- textbooks. According to the College Board, the average college student spends more than $1,200 on textbooks and other materials over the course of a year.

This extra financial burden has hindered many students’ ability to effectively participate in school and with the 2020 student loan debt at about $1.56 trillion, colleges need to consider the true cost of textbooks. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is one school that has taken on this issue by committing to textbook cost transparency when students are registering for classes. This would allow students to select classes with more cost-friendly materials and be more aware of the cost of each class.

As a current student at Forsyth Tech and a prospective UNC student, this issue is very important to me as well as other students. I have known students who have had to spend their savings on a textbook on top of paying for classes, and that should no longer be the case.

This is just one step in combating the exuberant cost of textbooks and it is imperative that other colleges follow suit.

Eleanor McCutchen

Clemmons