WLET - Elizabeth Carlson

The right reasons

Dan Besse is as good a public servant as one can hope for. He’s honest, hardworking and decent. He’s in politics for the right reasons.

His opponent is lying about him, and it’s shameful. Dan Besse has the support of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association, yet his opponent says he wants to defund the police. That’s flat-out false.

Dan Besse would never tell a barefaced lie about anyone just to win. He is a man of integrity. He’s the kind of representative this area deserves.

Many of us are sick and tired of self-serving candidates who stoop to lying to fool and scare us. “To be rather than to seem” is our state moto. Dan Besse is the real deal, with over a decade of distinguished public service on our city council. He’s not pretending to lead; he’s a leader who will do us proud in Raleigh.

I urge all residents of N.C. House District 74 — Democrats, unaffiliated and fed-up Republicans — to vote for Dan Besse, the honest candidate who respects us and who we can respect and trust.

Elizabeth Carlson

Winston-Salem