WLET - Elizabeth O'Meara

Leadership qualities

I vote because I believe voting is my one best chance to get a hopeful government -- hope for affordable health care, hope for a healthy environment, hope for excellent and fairly-funded public education, hope for good jobs with fair pay, hope for a fair and just society and hope for legislators who do the right thing for all people.

This year I am thinking a lot about the qualities of an excellent leader:

Believes in and understands democracy

Has Integrity

Encourages cooperation

Has concern for all his constituents

Works with civility and respect for others

Has experience

Listens to all sides of an argument

Works hard

Communicates clearly

I can say without reservation that in N.C. House District 74 we have a candidate who checks all those boxes and will provide the kind of thought-filled positive leadership that we need and want.

Dan Besse is that candidate. Dan will listen to and serve all his constituents and fill a seat in the N.C. House that will make a difference.

Whether you decide to vote by absentee mail-in ballot, early voting, or on Nov. 3, vote for Dan Besse for N.C. House District 74. You will be proud.