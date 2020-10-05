 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Elizabeth O'Meara
0 comments

WLET - Elizabeth O'Meara

  • 0

Leadership qualities

I vote because I believe voting is my one best chance to get a hopeful government -- hope for affordable health care, hope for a healthy environment, hope for excellent and fairly-funded public education, hope for good jobs with fair pay, hope for a fair and just society and hope for legislators who do the right thing for all people.

This year I am thinking a lot about the qualities of an excellent leader:

  • Believes in and understands democracy
  • Has Integrity
  • Encourages cooperation
  • Has concern for all his constituents
  • Works with civility and respect for others
  • Has experience
  • Listens to all sides of an argument
  • Works hard
  • Communicates clearly

I can say without reservation that in N.C. House District 74 we have a candidate who checks all those boxes and will provide the kind of thought-filled positive leadership that we need and want.

Dan Besse is that candidate. Dan will listen to and serve all his constituents and fill a seat in the N.C. House that will make a difference.

Whether you decide to vote by absentee mail-in ballot, early voting, or on Nov. 3, vote for Dan Besse for N.C. House District 74. You will be proud.

Elizabeth O'Meara

Clemmons

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News