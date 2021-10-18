WLET - Ella Natera - WEDNESDAY

Peace of Mayberry

I was so sorry to read that Betty Lynn, “Mayberry’s Thelma Lou,” died (“Betty Lynn of ‘Andy Griffith Show’ dies at age 95,” Oct. 16). She was a very nice lady.

And the show that she was best remembered for, “The Andy Griffith Show,” was one of the best ever. It hearkens back to a time when there was little social strife, when people were just people. It doesn’t matter that a real Mayberry never existed; we wanted it to.

The peace of Mayberry has nothing to do with race or politics. It has to do with people being kind and friendly. We all have it in our grasp to be so.

Ella Natera

Winston-Salem