WLET - Ellen Kirby

I regretted to read of Kelly King's retirement as CEO of Wells Fargo (now Truist) (“Truist’s King steps down,” Sept. 12). The Lighthouse Project, which King started, encouraged bank employees to donate generously of their time to thousands of community projects. For many years, the Betty and Jim Holmes Food Bank Garden benefited from the bank's commitment. Our volunteers worked hand in hand for a full day of harvesting produce for Second Harvest Food Bank. They also "enjoyed" pulling weeds, building a patio and compost bins. The employees were wonderful, hard-working people and gave us a boost that still lasts to this day.