WLET - Ellen Reece
WLET - Ellen Reece

The facts about solar

This is a response to letters from March 10 “No ‘Green New Deal’” and from March 12, “Energy Failure.”

As an engineer myself, and the mother of an engineer who designs solar farms, I’d like to pass on information about how solar farms deal with wind and snow. Most have “tracking systems” which allow the panel to follow the sun during the day to maximize energy production and additionally allow the panels to “stow.” The “stow” feature moves the panel to an angle such that the snow falls off. Think about how much snow could accumulate on a very steep glass roof… none.

The entire solar structure is required, by building codes, to withstand the max wind and snow load for the area for which they are built. My daughter works for the company that designed and is building the large solar farm in Yadkin County, although it is not her assigned project. She designed 14 solar farms built in Michigan. All have operated through the winter; no failures due to wind and snow. Texas’ power structure suffered from inadequate codes, i.e., regulations. Nuclear and fossil power plants went down due to no winterization. All pumps and valves can freeze if the temperature is too low; power plants are full of these.

I was sorry to learn of Davie’s decision against the solar farm. The leaders of Yadkin County have the foresight to invest in cleaner energy for our children and grandchildren’s sake. Without such investments, their futures look bleak.

Ellen Reece

Boonville

